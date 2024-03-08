Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 155,221 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 253.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,221 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTON opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

