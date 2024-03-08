Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,384 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $777,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IDACORP by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 466,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in IDACORP by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 112,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $88.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.