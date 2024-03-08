Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVCO opened at $375.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $380.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.05.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.09). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $848,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

