Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after buying an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,802,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,584,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 720,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,800,000 after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,902.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 459,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $116.82 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $121.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on GWRE

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.