Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,875,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $56.41 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

