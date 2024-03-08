Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 107.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get New York Times alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $43.34 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Read Our Latest Report on New York Times

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.