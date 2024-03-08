Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 399,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 146,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,093,000 after acquiring an additional 100,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $80.32 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $211,265.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,904.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,660 shares of company stock worth $3,591,077. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

