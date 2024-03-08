Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDW. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tidewater by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,462,747.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,514.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,462,747.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,514.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,739. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDW opened at $79.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $86.99.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDW shares. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

