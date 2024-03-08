Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Workday alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,488 shares of company stock valued at $106,963,791. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Down 0.8 %

WDAY stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.06 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.