Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,072 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in ChampionX by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.43. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

