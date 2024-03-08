Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $291.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.84 and a 200 day moving average of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

