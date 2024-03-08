Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1,457.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 208,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 195,265 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 56,787 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $88.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

