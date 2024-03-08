Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,240 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after buying an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after acquiring an additional 664,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,753 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

