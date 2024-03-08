Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUZ. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.73%.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.