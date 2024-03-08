Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

