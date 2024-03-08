Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innospec by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,210,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innospec by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

IOSP stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $228,881.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $1,202,284.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,681,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 1,875 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $228,881.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,532,959 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

