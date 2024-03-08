Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,961 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

