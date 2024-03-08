Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 394,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 93,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources stock opened at $184.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.14. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.18 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 1,568 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $274,666.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,654.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 1,568 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $274,666.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,654.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,660 shares of company stock worth $3,088,218. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley dropped their price target on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

