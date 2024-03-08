Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Maximus by 19.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Maximus by 446.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Maximus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 9.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS opened at $85.62 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.36.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

