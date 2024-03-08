Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the third quarter worth $222,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 4.6% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 51,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in New York Times by 232.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,038,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 726,231 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in New York Times by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in New York Times by 909.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 73,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $43.34 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $49.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

