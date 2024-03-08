Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CL King initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

