Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,896 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 87.5% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 71,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 33,571 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 22.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 171.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,051,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,008,000 after buying an additional 664,522 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $2,697,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 20.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 99,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Price Performance

NYSE SSTK opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $75.96.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSTK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

