Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE HCC opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

