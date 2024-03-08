Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

CCRN stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $647.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

