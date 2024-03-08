Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,711 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,421,000 after acquiring an additional 351,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,034,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,182,000 after buying an additional 102,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,246,000 after buying an additional 56,053 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after buying an additional 46,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

