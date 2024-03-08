Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CUZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.27. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 232.73%.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.