Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $121.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,812 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $188,067.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $188,067.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

