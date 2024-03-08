Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 146.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,950,000 after buying an additional 54,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,425.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 233,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 217,879 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 205,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on KNX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 2.4 %

KNX opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

