Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of HQY opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 236.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $84.13.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,660 shares of company stock worth $3,591,077. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

