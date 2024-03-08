Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,575,000 after purchasing an additional 353,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Progyny by 11.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after purchasing an additional 293,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Progyny by 19.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,074,000 after purchasing an additional 438,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $452,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,009.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,586 shares of company stock worth $10,750,665 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.