Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $857,967,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,767,000 after purchasing an additional 151,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,417,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

