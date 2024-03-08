Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $37.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

