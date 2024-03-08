Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $89,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,054.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,115.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $89,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,854 shares in the company, valued at $354,054.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,586 shares of company stock worth $10,750,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $34.56 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

