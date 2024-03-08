Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,068 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,767,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,340,000 after purchasing an additional 364,910 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3,312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $214.73 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $216.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.37 and its 200-day moving average is $169.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

In other news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $925,539 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

