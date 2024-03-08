Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 155,221 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 253.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,221 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 84.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $4.52 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $13.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.