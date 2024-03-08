Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,023 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.64 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.