Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,442 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.35. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $73.93.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 116.98%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

