Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 58,728 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $34,644,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $9,002,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 1,641.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 314,174 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 76.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,280,000 after purchasing an additional 963,426 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $18.55 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $326,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $403,900.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,056,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $326,613.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $403,900.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 653,030 shares of company stock worth $14,048,507. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

