Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,525,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,577,000 after buying an additional 3,390,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 69.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,625,000 after purchasing an additional 603,721 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 112.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 181,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 431.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 189,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 132,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $99.49.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.