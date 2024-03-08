Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,362,000 after buying an additional 79,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,528,000 after buying an additional 36,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,896,000 after buying an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,973 shares of company stock worth $12,748,429. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $185.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.21 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.70 and its 200-day moving average is $178.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

