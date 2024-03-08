Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 323.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

