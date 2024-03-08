Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,539 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 670,451 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after buying an additional 1,717,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after buying an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,397 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,229,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

