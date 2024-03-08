Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $391.68 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

