Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

NYSE:TFC opened at $36.92 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

