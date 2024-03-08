Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 14,715 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after acquiring an additional 59,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.51 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $218.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.08 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

NTCT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,751.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

