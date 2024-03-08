Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 14,715 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 274.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 38.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,751.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,751.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTCT stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.33. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $218.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

