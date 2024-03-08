Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 21,473 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,473 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Knife River in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNF stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

