Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,719 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,562,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,834,000 after acquiring an additional 767,027 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

