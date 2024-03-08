Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 33,195 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,195 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Wabash National by 451.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 86.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 198.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wabash National

Wabash National Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.