Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,470 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,970 shares of company stock worth $2,332,665 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

